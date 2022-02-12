Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $2.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.87) to €2.70 ($3.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.56) to €3.15 ($3.62) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.65 ($3.05) to €2.75 ($3.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intesa Sanpaolo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 301,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,007. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

