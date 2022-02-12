Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Intevac stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intevac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intevac by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

