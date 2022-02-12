Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.240 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 million-$4 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVAC. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of Intevac stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.10. 115,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.