Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 4.20 ($0.06). Intu Properties shares last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02), with a volume of 165,598,938 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £24.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.
About Intu Properties (LON:INTU)
