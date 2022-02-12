Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 28.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 413,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,755 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 124.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 50.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.45.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $21.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $591.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.83. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

