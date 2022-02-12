Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 97.3% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

