Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the January 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VCV stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
