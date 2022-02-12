Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the January 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VCV stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

