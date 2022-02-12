Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,276,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,648 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 26.03% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $258,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 907,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 113,662 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36.

