Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 88.7% in January

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,251. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.