Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Down 88.7% in January

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 15th total of 108,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,251. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
