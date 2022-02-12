Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.33 and last traded at $81.53. 1,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.