Invesco Ltd. Acquires 58,781 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $242,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after purchasing an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after purchasing an additional 109,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $244.39 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.80 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.77 and its 200-day moving average is $284.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.