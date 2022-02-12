Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Kellogg worth $273,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

K stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.70 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

