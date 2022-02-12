Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Kellogg worth $273,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Kellogg by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $63.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

