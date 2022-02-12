Invesco Ltd. Buys 615,925 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $269,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $125.37 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.