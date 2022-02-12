Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 613,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $258,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $64.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

