Invesco Ltd. Has $279.35 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.50% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $279,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $5,961,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

