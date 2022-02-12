Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $293,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $638.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

