Invesco Ltd. Purchases 230,696 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.92% of Camden Property Trust worth $288,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $165.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $99.70 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

