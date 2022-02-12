Invesco Ltd. Purchases 699,993 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 699,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.91% of Copart worth $299,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

