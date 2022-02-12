Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,893 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,269,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 37.33% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $253,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 197,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 118,463 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 177,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,323,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $32.50.
