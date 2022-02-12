Invesco Ltd. Sells 827,498 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,521,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 827,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.27% of Western Midstream Partners worth $283,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WES. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,489,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 336.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 993,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 766,150 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of WES opened at $27.27 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

