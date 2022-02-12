Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.71

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 28174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after buying an additional 335,058 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 121,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.