Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.71

Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.71 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 28174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,253,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,055,000 after buying an additional 335,058 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,137,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 121,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares during the period.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

