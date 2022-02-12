Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

