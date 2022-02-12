Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
NASDAQ ISDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,969. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.
Further Reading
