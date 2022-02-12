Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the January 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ ISDX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,969. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2,604.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000.

