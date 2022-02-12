Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 310,180 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 392,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 197,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 254,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 183,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Shares of GSY opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.