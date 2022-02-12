Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 921.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 97,177 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,606,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,961,000.

PBW opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $134.99.

