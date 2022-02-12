Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of ICMB opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

