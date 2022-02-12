Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “
Shares of ICMB opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 2.26.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
