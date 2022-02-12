IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $927.16 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $927.16 million and $104.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00228016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00037942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

