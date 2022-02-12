iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,486,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,096,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.81. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. iQIYI’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,692,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,366,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.