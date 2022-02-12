Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $378.12

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 378.12 ($5.11) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.87). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.87), with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 378.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 378.12. The company has a market capitalization of £677.71 million and a PE ratio of -39.13.
Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)
