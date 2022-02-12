iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

IRBT stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.52. 778,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,239. iRobot has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $137.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day moving average is $77.77.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in iRobot by 3.3% in the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iRobot by 50.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

