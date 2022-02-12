iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $51.48 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59.

