iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in January

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 1,550.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.