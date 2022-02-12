iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $103.37

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $103.37 and last traded at $103.52, with a volume of 451671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after purchasing an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,017,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,485,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,802,000 after purchasing an additional 692,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

