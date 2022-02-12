iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,712,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262,546 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $267,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 110,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 455,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,361,000 after acquiring an additional 78,647 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.