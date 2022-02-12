iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.2% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.38. 41,461,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,570,180. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $188.09 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

