iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $113.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

