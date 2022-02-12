Islet Management LP Acquires Shares of 87,588 Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 87,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Ryan Specialty Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at $1,639,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $5,212,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $2,897,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $13,548,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of RYAN opened at $39.17 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The company had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.