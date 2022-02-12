Islet Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,915,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,039,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,751,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,725,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $55.87.
ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
