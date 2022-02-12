Islet Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,915,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,039,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,751,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,725,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair raised shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

