Islet Management LP Invests $6.66 Million in Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Islet Management LP owned approximately 1.59% of Offerpad as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,720,000.

Shares of OPAD opened at 3.89 on Friday. Offerpad has a 1 year low of 2.96 and a 1 year high of 20.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.48.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.15. The firm had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million. Research analysts expect that Offerpad will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPAD. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.17.

Offerpad Profile

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

