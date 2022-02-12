Islet Management LP Invests $8.84 Million in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.10 and its 200 day moving average is $193.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

