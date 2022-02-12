Islet Management LP Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 15.2% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $231,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,172 over the last three months.

OLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OLO from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:OLO opened at $16.83 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

