IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Trading Down 0.5%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.80. Approximately 147,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 176,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.82.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$7.10 price objective on IsoEnergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$374.88 million and a PE ratio of -19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.63.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

