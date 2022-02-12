Jack C. Liu Sells 1,600 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 36.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after buying an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

