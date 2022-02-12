Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 105 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 183.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $271.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.82. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

