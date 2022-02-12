Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $726,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after buying an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,952,000 after buying an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,190,000 after buying an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

ZTS opened at $198.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day moving average is $210.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,130 shares of company stock worth $3,846,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

