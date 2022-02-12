Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.