Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.03) price objective on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($11.72) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) price objective on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.08 ($11.58).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.20 ($11.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Metro has a one year low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a one year high of €13.00 ($14.94). The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and a P/E ratio of -66.88.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

