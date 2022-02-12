Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.