Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

